Construction notice: Delhi Street closed starting September 27

Eramosa Road to Derry Street

Notice date: September 16, 2022

About the project

The City is working with Ontario Water Werx to install sewer and water pipes and repave the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 29 Delhi Street. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

Work begins September 27

Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, September 27 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Delhi Street closed

Delhi Street will be closed to through traffic from Eramosa Street to Derry Street during construction. Local traffic will be permitted along Delhi Street, however, there will be no through access at 29 Delhi Street.

Pedestrian access

The east sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 29 Delhi Street during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Eramosa Road and Homewood Health Centre to use the west sidewalk.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit Route 12 will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Cory Greig, Project Manager

Ontario Water Werx

705-730-7714

[email protected]

or

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]