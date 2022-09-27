Celebrating World Tourism day with launch of Guelph Spark mentorships and grants program

Call for new tourism ideas for Guelph

Guelph, Ont., September 27, 2022— A new program launched today to coincide with World Tourism Day aims to encourage entrepreneurs, small businesses, non-profit organizations, community groups, and individuals to pitch new tourism ideas for Guelph.

The Guelph Spark mentorships and grants program is a partnership between the City of Guelph, Regional Tourism Organization 4, Business Centre Guelph-Wellington and the Tourism Innovation Lab. The program seeks to find, foster, and support new tourism ideas that will address one or more of the following:

enhance current tourism offerings

create high-quality tourism experiences

address gaps in tourism products and services

motivate longer stays and repeat visits

increase visits and tourism spending during non-traditional tourism seasons (e.g., fall and winter)

Alex Jaworiwsky, the City’s manager of Tourism and Destination Development, is excited to launch this program in Guelph. “It’s been hugely successful in many Ontario communities, and we’re looking forward to celebrating the great ideas we know Guelphites will have to spark tourism in our city.”

Program partners are especially interested in new tourism ideas that connect with festivals and events, culinary experiences, and sport and cycle tourism, although any big dream or great idea is welcome. Selected applicants will receive a $3,000 grant, mentorship, and in-kind support to help implement their ideas.

“We’re excited to launch the Spark Program in Guelph on World Tourism Day, and we’re looking forward to the innovative and creative new tourism ideas that will be brought forward by entrepreneurs, small businesses and groups in the city,” adds Justin Lafontaine, program lead, Tourism Innovation Lab.

“RTO4 is pleased to partner with the City of Guelph, Business Centre Guelph-Wellington and the Tourism Innovation Lab on the launch of the program. Guelph’s creativity knows no bounds and this collaboration will support our goal of creating high quality and shareworthy tourism experiences that will not only increase visitation but also uncork visitor stories through word of mouth and social media.” says Andrea Gardi, Executive Director, Regional Tourism Organization 4.

The Guelph Spark mentorships and grants program is an outcome of the 2022-2026 Economic Development and Tourism Strategy, and supports the goal of building “a must-see visitor destination in Ontario.” This program is supported by Guelph’s Municipal Accommodation Tax.

How to apply

Applications will be accepted from September 27 to November 2, 2022. Following a juried review process, finalists will be invited to a pitch session where three winners will be selected.

For more information about the Guelph Spark program, including an online application form and an invitation to attend an upcoming information session, visit tourisminnovation.ca/Guelph.

About the Tourism Innovation Lab

The Tourism Innovation Lab is a non-profit initiative created to find, foster and support new tourism ideas, experiences and partnerships, to cultivate and propel collaborations between the tourism and tech sectors, and to build a community of tourism innovators, idea makers and entrepreneurs in Canada. First launched in 2018, the Lab and its “Spark” Mentorships & Grants Program are expanding to new regions in British Columbia and Ontario. For more information, visit tourisminnovation.ca.

About the Economic Development and Tourism Strategy

The City’s Economic Development and Tourism Strategy supports a future-ready Guelph by helping to create a sustainable, creative and smart local economy that is connected to regional and global markets and supports shared prosperity for everyone. The strategy also supports the community’s vision for fostering inclusive prosperity as reflected in the Community Plan. With a renewed focus on people, the strategy aims to support local businesses, create jobs, and attract investments through the growth of Guelph’s industry clusters and a focus on several key sectors. It also includes specific actions to support COVID-19 economic recovery efforts in Guelph.

For more information

Alex Jaworiwsky, Manager, Tourism and Destination Development

Economic Development and Tourism

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2533

[email protected]

Justin Lafontaine, Program Lead

Tourism Innovation Lab

416-712-8819

[email protected]