Cathodic Protection Monitoring for Watermains

On September 30, Green Pi will be collecting data from cathodic protection monitoring stations attached to some of the City’s watermains to gather information from the cathodic protection systems installed in 2019. The systems were installed to reduce corrosion that occurs throughout our watermain pipelines.

The data collection process is expected to take 10 minutes at each location. There will no interruptions to nearby services.

Data collection will occur at the following locations:

Carter Drive

Cheltonwood Avenue

Greenview Avenue

Gladstone Avenue

Metcalfe Street

Stevenson Street

Cathcart Street

Monitoring and data collection of the cathodic protection systems will occur twice a year in Fall and Spring until Spring 2024.

For more information

Mathew Walden, MMP, RSE | Analyst Asset and Maintenance Management

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3955

Mobile 226-821-1701

[email protected]