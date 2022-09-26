Calling all green thumbs: We’re accepting applications for new community gardens until October 30

Guelph, Ont., September 26, 2022 – Are you interested in starting a community garden in your neighbourhood? Do you know anyone who might be interested in growing their own food?

Applications for new community garden proposals are open for the 2023 growing season. Download the form at guelph.ca/communitygardens and submit your application by October 31 at 4:30 p.m. You can email your application to [email protected] or mail it to:

City of Guelph parks department

1 Carden Street

Guelph, Ontario

N1H 3A1

We’ll reach out to you directly after applications close to discuss the next steps.

What is a community garden?

In Guelph, volunteers manage community gardens where neighbours share the space, the work, and the rewards. It’s great for people who don’t have a suitable yard for growing fruit, vegetables, herbs or flowers.

Community gardens are great places to make new friends, or connect with neighbours, and welcome new people to our community. Getting out in the garden can improve our physical and mental health, and make nutritious food more accessible for everyone.

For more information

519-822-1260 extension 3871

[email protected]