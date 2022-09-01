Call for artists to capture history of regional food activism

Submit your idea by September 30

Guelph, Ont., September 1, 2022 – The Guelph-Wellington Food System Resiliency Table (The Table), a regional food policy and programming working group supported by Our Food Future, is inviting applications from local artists to create a digital expression of the history of food activism across Guelph and Wellington County.

“Unearthing an Oral History of Food Activism” will require the successful applicant to co-host a series of events with a diverse group of community partners to document stories of the lands, waters, cultures, people and events that contribute to the rich history of food culture and food justice in Guelph and Wellington County. The artist will create an accessible, compelling and memorable digital expression that combines audio and visual elements to capture the themes gathered in the engagement phase.

The successful candidate will be awarded $3,600, including supplies. Additional budget is available for event expenses. The project is co-led by the Guelph Community Health Centre and Guelph Neighbourhood Support Coalition, and is co-funded by Our Food Future and The Musagetes Fund, which provides grants for arts and culture projects under The Guelph Community Foundation.

Interested applicants are encouraged to read the complete project details and apply on Our Food Future’s Kitchen Table platform before midnight, September 30. Collaborative applications from two or more artists are welcome. The successful applicant will be notified by mid-October, with work expected to commence in 2022.

The final artform will be unveiled at a community event, and become an integral part of presentations and communications from The Table, Our Food Future, its funders and partners.

About Our Food Future

Inspired by the planet’s natural cycles, a circular food economy reimagines and regenerates the systems that feed us, eliminating waste, sharing economic prosperity, and nourishing our communities. In Guelph-Wellington, we are working to build a regional circular food economy that will achieve a 50 per cent increase in access to affordable nutritious food, create 50 new circular economy businesses and collaborations, and a 50 per cent increase in circular economic benefit by unlocking the value of waste. COIL is an innovation hub for local social enterprises and businesses to adopt circular practices in the food and environment sectors by accessing education, mentoring, collaboration programs and funding to bring their circular ideas to life. Since January 2020, Our Food Future has been leading research, designing and implementing a host of programs to transform our regional food system. To learn more about our impact, view our Our Circular Future: Midterm Report.

Our Food Future demonstrates one of the ways the City of Guelph and County of Wellington are contributing to a sustainable, creative, and smart local economy that is connected to regional and global markets and supports shared prosperity for everyone.

For more information

Ashlee Cooper, Program Advisor, Our Food Future

Smart Cities Office, Office of the Chief Administrative Officer

City of Guelph

226-821-2136

[email protected]