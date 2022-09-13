Bridge inspection notice: McQuillan’s Bridge (Stone Road Pedestrian Bridge)

Bridge Inspection – Week of September 19, 2022

Notice date: September 13, 2022

About the project

The City is working with J.L. Richards & Associates Limited to complete a detailed inspection of the Stone Road pedestrian bridge.

Inspection work will take place between September 19, 2022, and September 23, 2022.

Staff and large equipment will be onsite at various times during the week. While equipment is on the bridge pedestrian access may be temporarily disrupted.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding, and cooperation during this important project.

For more information

Ike Umar, Project Manager

Engineering and Transportation Services,

519-822-1260 extension 2242

[email protected]