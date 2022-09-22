Attend Guelph’s Spark mentorship and grant program launch

World Tourism Day event

Guelph, Ont., September 22, 2022– The Guelph Spark Mentorships and Grants Program is being launched on World Tourism Day to encourage local entrepreneurs, small businesses, non-profits, community groups, and individuals to apply with their new tourism ideas for the City of Guelph.

What

Guelph Spark Program launch event

Join representatives from Visit Guelph, Regional Tourism Organization 4 (RTO4), Business Centre Guelph-Wellington and the Tourism Innovation Lab as they officially announce the Guelph Spark Program. Applications will be accepted from September 27 to November 2, 2022.

Registration link: eventbrite.ca/e/guelph-spark-mentorships-grants-program-launch-event-tickets-419764736627

For more information: tourisminnovation.ca

Who

Speakers:

  • City of Guelph – Alex Jaworiwsky
  • Mayor Cam Guthrie
  • Tourism Innovation Lab – Justin Lafontaine
  • RTO4 – Andrea Gardi
  • Business Centre Guelph-Wellington – Kristel Manes

Photo opportunities to follow.

When

Tuesday, September 27
10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Agenda:

10:30 a.m. – Welcome and introductions
10:35 a.m. – Special guest speakers
10:50 a.m. – Official launch of the Guelph Spark Program
11:00 a.m. – Program Q & A
11:30 a.m. – Event ends

Where

Guelph Farmers’ Market
2 Gordon St, Guelph ON

Media Contact

Alex Jaworiwsky, Manager, Tourism and Destination Development
Economic Development and Tourism
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 2533
[email protected]

