Attend Guelph’s Spark mentorship and grant program launch

World Tourism Day event
Guelph, Ont., September 22, 2022– The Guelph Spark Mentorships and Grants Program is being launched on World Tourism Day to encourage local entrepreneurs, small businesses, non-profits, community groups, and individuals to apply with their new tourism ideas for the City of Guelph.
What
Guelph Spark Program launch event
Join representatives from Visit Guelph, Regional Tourism Organization 4 (RTO4), Business Centre Guelph-Wellington and the Tourism Innovation Lab as they officially announce the Guelph Spark Program. Applications will be accepted from September 27 to November 2, 2022.
Registration link: eventbrite.ca/e/guelph-spark-mentorships-grants-program-launch-event-tickets-419764736627
For more information: tourisminnovation.ca
Who
Speakers:
- City of Guelph – Alex Jaworiwsky
- Mayor Cam Guthrie
- Tourism Innovation Lab – Justin Lafontaine
- RTO4 – Andrea Gardi
- Business Centre Guelph-Wellington – Kristel Manes
Photo opportunities to follow.
When
Tuesday, September 27
10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Agenda:
10:30 a.m. – Welcome and introductions
10:35 a.m. – Special guest speakers
10:50 a.m. – Official launch of the Guelph Spark Program
11:00 a.m. – Program Q & A
11:30 a.m. – Event ends
Where
Guelph Farmers’ Market
2 Gordon St, Guelph ON
Media Contact
Alex Jaworiwsky, Manager, Tourism and Destination Development
Economic Development and Tourism
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 2533
[email protected]