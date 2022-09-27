An Evening of Music with Great Lake Swimmers and Jenn Grant

Celebrated Canadian artists co-headline October 20 at River Run Centre

GUELPH, ON September 27, 2022 – Beloved indie folk-rock band Great Lake Swimmers and acclaimed songwriter Jenn Grant will showcase their talents on River Run Centre’s Main Stage on Thursday, October 20 at 8 p.m. This double-bill performance featuring two of the nation’s finest musical acts is presented as part of the Sleeman Music Series, which brings many of Canada’s best-known performers to the local stage.

Described by CBC as “a national treasure,” Great Lake Swimmers are led by songwriter and vocalist Tony Dekker. Renowned for homespun folk and an intimate Americana-inspired sound, the Toronto-based group has been shortlisted for the prestigious Polaris Music Prize, is a two-time JUNO Award nominee, and has won accolades for outstanding live performances from coast to coast.

“Canadian folk tradition personified in the 21st century,” Exclaim! says of Great Lake Swimmers. “Dekker’s preoccupation with the Canadian state of mind flourishes in his lyrics.”

Great Lake Swimmers recently released the double vinyl LP, Live at the Redeemer, an archival live performance by the band from 2007 at Toronto’s Church of the Redeemer. During their celebrated career, Great Lake Swimmers have shared the stage with high-profile artists including Robert Plant, Feist, and Daniel Lanois.

A three-time JUNO Award nominee, Jenn Grant’s music has been described by Australia’s The Age as “dreamy, harp and woodwinds folk, and the work of a painter born in paradise.” The award-winning songwriter and performer from Nova Scotia has spent more than a decade recording and touring extensively across Canada, Europe, Australia, and the United States. She won accolades for her most recent recording, Love, Inevitable, which features deeply personal songs about change and life’s challenges.

“Grant’s gorgeous voice swoops and soars across shimmering pop anthems, folk gems, and sunset ballads,” the CBC says of Grant’s music.

Tickets to see An Evening of Music with Great Lake Swimmers and Jenn Grant are $49 for adults, $47 for patrons over 60, and $29 for those under 30 years old. Tickets can be purchased by calling 519-763-3000, in person at the River Run Centre box office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or online by clicking here.

