23rd annual Mayor’s event for mental health to focus on creative paths to wellness

Free virtual event takes place October 13

Guelph, Ont., September 22, 2022– On October 13, Mayor Cam Guthrie will welcome four guest speakers to discuss ways to improve mental health and wellness through art, music, gardening, and laughter yoga, which combines laughter with yoga breathing techniques. The virtual event is free and open to all.

What

23rd annual Mayor’s Event for Mental Health: Creative Paths to Wellness

Who

Priya Shah, RP, MTA is a music therapist, psychotherapist, and educator. She works in adult inpatient mental health and addictions at Homewood Health Centre and is a contract-teaching faculty member at Wilfrid Laurier University.

Tamaura Proctor is a Registered Horticultural Therapist with Homewood Health Centre and currently holds the role of Program Coordinator and Discipline Leader of Homewood’s Horticultural Therapy Department. In addition to a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology, Tamarua holds a master gardener certification and certificates in gerontology and sustainable urban agriculture.

Courtney McLeod is a certified life and leadership coach (CPCC), award-winning speaker, and event and corporate training specialist who specializes in leveraging the power of fun and play to help people achieve things they never thought possible. She is the founder of the Kick-Ass Ladies group, which brings women together for connection, learning, fun, and adventure.

Marcey Gray is the Program Coordinator for Spark of Brilliance, a program that promotes healing and wellbeing through the arts for people with lived experience of mental health or addictions issues. Spark of Brilliance is part of the Canadian Mental Health Association Waterloo Wellington’s Self Help and Peer Support program. Marcy has been working in the mental health field for 15 years and credits meaningful creative engagement as the most vital factor in her own mental health journey.

When

Thursday, October 13, 2022, 10 – 11 a.m.

Where

Virtual event on Zoom. Register here: Mayor’s event for mental health or watch on facebook.com/cmhaww

Background

The Mayor’s event to mark World Mental Health Day is a collaboration between the Canadian Mental Health Association Waterloo Wellington, Compass Community Services, Homewood Health Centre, Spark of Brilliance, and the City of Guelph. It was founded by the late Mayor Joe Young in 2000 and has been held every year since.

Media Contact

Kate Sullivan, Communications Advisor

Office of the Mayor

City of Guelph

519-803-5972

[email protected]