22/23 Season marks a spectacular return for live entertainment

River Run Centre’s lineup packed with performances as audiences and artists return.

GUELPH, ON September 6, 2022 – The coming 22/23 performance season is highly anticipated among fans and across the performance industry. Guelph’s River Run Centre is poised to make a spectacular return with its full, new season featuring a lineup of musical legends and exciting performances. The season falls on a particularly special year as the beloved Guelph concert venue celebrates its 25th Anniversary.

As River Run Centre celebrates its quarter-century and heads into this exciting season, it reflects on the support of its community and partners. “Two of the loudest lessons from the past few years are the need for strong communities and the positive impact of the arts,” says Bill Nuhn, Manager of Theatres and Civic Events. “It has been a challenging time for so many, and this year especially, we are particularly grateful for our community’s support of nourishing the arts. We’re excited to be back in full swing and we couldn’t do that without our sponsors, donors, and partners.”

Artists and audiences are also eager for the return of live events with some of the season’s upcoming shows already more than half sold-out. With performances from Canadian music legends, some of the country’s strongest rising stars, and a lineup of hilarious comics, the 22/23 Dynamic Range Season lives up to its name. For families with young ones, the season boasts spectacular acrobatics, engaging storytelling, accessible classical music, and more. The season features eight different artistic series.

The Sleeman Music Series features an incredible lineup of legends and fan favourites. On October 1, true Canadian legend Tom Cochrane gets things rolling with his many hits. A legend at the top of his game, Cochrane continues to explore new lyrical and musical terrain. On October 8, The Tenors: Now and Forever deliver outstanding harmonies in a new musical era for the group, blending classics with contemporary hits in this special performance for River Run Centre’s 25th Anniversary. On October 20, two of Canada’s beloved indie folk-rock acts come together for An Evening of Music with Great Lake Swimmers and Jenn Grant, a double bill to delight loyal fans and thrill new audiences. On October 21, another pair of Canadian favourites come together for The Northern Happiness Tour, featuring The Pursuit of Happiness and The Northern Pikes for an evening of alternative power-pop and iconic rock hits. On November 13, platinum-selling and seven-time JUNO Award-winning vocal powerhouse Serena Ryder takes the stage for one of her anticipated live performances. On November 16, JUNO Award winner William Prince delivers masterful songwriting with a skillful simplicity and smoothness that immediately captivates the hearts of listeners. On December 2, critically acclaimed, JUNO-Award winning super-trio Blackie and the Rodeo Kings deliver their classic brand of Canadian roots rock. On December 3, things start turning seasonal with A Carroll Baker Christmas, featuring Canada’s First Lady of Country Music with the Baker Street Band, delivering a selection of seasonal favourites. On December 9, Gowan takes the stage to perform selections from his outstanding catalogue of hits including “Strange Animal” and “A Criminal Mind.” On December 18, Boreal’s Songs for a Snowy Season returns for their annual visit to River Run Centre, delight audiences with seasonal sing-alongs fondly featuring Canadian winter themes. On February 11, The Original Wailers continue the legacy of Bob Marley’s celebrated songs with Al Anderson, Marley’s lead guitar player on several of the original classics. On February 15, the illustrious, eight-time JUNO Award winner Jann Arden takes the stage in support of her 15th studio album, Descendant. On March 31, rock radio favourites, Big Wreck, led by Ian Thornley, will deliver one of the most memorable shows you will ever hear. On April 18, JUNO-Award winning guitar virtuoso Jesse Cook and his band showcase their extraordinary brand of rhythm and rhumba in an electric live performance as part of The Libre Tour.

The Magic Music Now Series brings exciting, chart-topping artists to the stage. With high-energy performances of new, sensational pop hits, this series will have audiences dancing along in their seats. October 7, as part of River Run Centre’s 25th Anniversary celebration, American-born Canadian singer-songwriter-producer Virginia to Vegas delivers unique indie-pop choruses and sticky electronic melodies, which have gained him much deserved critical acclaim.

The Borealis Music Series features some of Canada’s best independent music and artists to watch out for. On October 15, award-winning, indie-pop sensation Rachel Beck promises a compelling performance with rich, haunting vocals at the core of her ethereal sound. On November 4, the Andrew Collins Trio delivers an energetic interplay of instruments blending genres led by the mandolin maestro and Canadian Folk Music Award winner. On January 20, Guelph’s own forward-looking folk duo Tragedy Ann emanate romance and braid vocal harmonies with accordion, singing saw, guitar, and ukulele. On February 24, JUNO nominee and winner of CBC Music’s Searchlight talent competition, Shawnee Kish delivers an emotional performance which music listeners can find purpose in.

The Wooly Family Series offers family-friendly shows as a delightful way to introduce young audiences to a variety of live theatre. On October 23, award-winning Canadian children’s entertainment icons Splash’N Boots deliver a joyful musical celebration with energetic, inspiring songs that foster connection, inclusion, and healthy self-expression. On February 5, everyone’s beloved bear makes his stage debut in the fun-filled comedy, Paddington Gets in a Jam. On February 25, Cirque Kalabanté brings Afrique En Cirque to the stage, where daring acrobats perform to live music, showcasing the strength and joy in African culture, and the pulsating rhythm of the djembe drums of Guinea.

Miijidaa Life Stories offer a unique opportunity to learn the story behind the artist in a live, on stage and unscripted interview with Cameron Smillie, creator and host of the In Conversation events. On October 27, In Conversation with Maureen Jennings explores the famed crime novelist’s thoughts on writing accompanied by a selection of photos: hear from the masterful author who brought Murdoch Mysteries to the imaginations of readers and television fans alike. On February 7, In Conversation with Pavlo delves into the award-winning artist’s craft of renowned instrumentalism: hear about Pavlo’s passion and experience his music live as he blends Greek, flamenco, Latin, and Balkan sounds with contemporary pop. On March 29, In Conversation with Evelyn Hart reviews the remarkable 30-year career of this internationally renowned ballerina and award-winning artist, featuring a showcase of images from her personal collection.

Park Eatery Kinderconcerts feature fun, interactive performances for children aged five and under. Members of Guelph Symphony Orchestra introduce children to new sounds and instruments through storytelling, sound, and classical compositions in this exciting hands-on experience. On November 19, experience the magical score of Tchaikovsky in The Nutcracker; on February 4, meet the characters from Nottingham Forest with Wagner and The Adventures of Robin Hood and Ms. Marian; on March 25, hear the classic African Folktale of Why the Sun and Moon Live in the Sky, featuring music by Florence Price.

River Run Centre’s Showcase Series features a variety of performance types including storytelling, dance, and film. On December 6, Ridge explores the Battle of Vimy Ridge through storytelling, theatre, and live music in a visceral performance exploring why we grieve. December 16-18, A Christmas Carol with Rod Beattie features the actor in a unique, one-person adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic, transforming between characters in the twinkling of an eye. On January 15, Ballet Jörgen returns with an innovative take on the beloved fairy tale of Cinderella, set to music by Sergei Prokofiev. On February 3, The Queen’s Cartoonists perform music from cartoons live on stage as the animations are projected on screen behind them in a dynamic display of virtuosic musicianship, multi-instrumental mayhem, and comedy. On February 4, Freedom! celebrates the spirit and legacy of Black music, honouring Black contributions with an outstanding company of 10 performers, giving credit where credit is due. On March 24, musician and storyteller Haley Marie guides the way through the live musical documentary of The Men Behind the Music: The Beatles Edition, featuring over 300 projections, 20 live songs, and behind-the-scenes stories.

The New Year brings a star-studded lineup of comics and returning favourites as part of the GuelphToday.com Comedy Series. On January 22, Ali Hassan performs his brand new show, Does This Taste Funny?, exploring his 12 years grappling between comedy and cuisine. On February 23, powerhouse duo Colin Mochrie and Asad Mecci return with HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis, a logic-defying feat where audience members are part of the performance in this mind-blowing, side-splitting show. On March 25, Girls Nite Out delivers a night of standup and improv with some of Canada’s funniest award-winning ladies including Elvira Kurt, Jennine Profeta, Diana Frances, and Karen Parker. On April 28, closing off the series and the season is the ever-popular Just For Laughs Road Show, featuring some of the best acts from the famed annual Montreal Just For Laughs Festival.

Single seats and Pack-It-Up tickets offering a 20% discount are on sale through River Run Centre Box Office, by phone, or online. Tickets are available at varying price points for adults, patrons over 60, patrons under 30, and children’s pricing for select shows. For complete information, please contact the Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph or by calling 519-763-3000. All tickets are also available online at riverrun.ca.

Richardson Wealth is proud to be the returning 22/23 Season Sponsor, continuing to support the development of arts and enrich culture in the City of Guelph. River Run Centre also gratefully acknowledges series sponsors Sleeman Breweries, Borealis Grille & Bar, The Wooly Pub, Miijidaa Café + Bistro, Park Eatery, GuelphToday.com, Magic 106.1, and partial funding from the Government of Canada.

For more information

Kasia Rusiniak, Program Manager, Development and Marketing

River Run Centre, City of Guelph

519-837-5662 extension 2589

[email protected]