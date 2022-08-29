Safe Semester kicks off September 8

Macdonell and Wyndham streets closed weekly Thursday to Saturday

10 p.m.–4 a.m.

Guelph, Ont., August 29, 2022 – Guelph’s Safe Semester runs September 8-September 24 to support a safe and enjoyable environment downtown for businesses, residents and students.

With a higher volume of pedestrians downtown in September, closing the streets Thursday through Saturday allows everyone to enjoy Guelph’s downtown nightlife safely. Macdonell Street is closed nightly between the Macdonell parking lot and the West Parkade, and Wyndham Street is closed nightly between Carden Street and Cork Street on:

September 8-10

September 15-17

September 22-24

During the closures, there is no on-street parking allowed in the closure area between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Residents and visitors in the area can park in the available parking lots. Any cars parked on closed streets during Safe Semester will be towed at the owner’s expense. Accessible portable washrooms will be set up near Guelph Central Station at the east end of Carden Street.

For more information

Scott Green, Manager

Corporate and Community Safety, Operations

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3475

[email protected]