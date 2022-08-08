Public notice: Have your say in the homestretch of the Parks and Recreation Master Plan by August 28

Have your say about the Parks and Recreation Master Plan

Your Parks. Your recreation. Your voice.

Guelph, Ont., August 8, 2022 – Engagement for the Parks and Recreation Master Plan is underway until August 28. The final plan will guide parks and recreation growth over the next 10 years. Your insight is needed on:

how to ensure everyone has access to parks and recreation amenities as we grow

what our parks and recreation service levels should be and how we should get there

how we can improve access to information

how to reduce barriers to participation with parks and recreation

We’ll use your feedback, alongside a review of emerging trends, data from comparator municipalities, and content from the recently approved Park Plan to begin developing the draft master plan. The draft plan will be available for community review in early 2023 after which we’ll take our findings and the final plan to Council.

Ways to engage

Catch us around town to share thoughts or ask questions

Our teams will be at parks, recreation centres, public spaces, and events throughout the month of August and want to hear your ideas. Visit haveyoursay.guelph.ca for an up-to-date schedule and list of our pop-up locations.

Engage with us online

Can’t join us in person? Take a moment to complete our online survey, ask a question and get more information about the Parks and Recreation Master Plan at haveyoursay.guelph.ca. Download a colouring activity for kids so they can create a picture of a recreation activity or park they envision for the future.

Attend an in-person or virtual workshop

If you want to get even more hands on, we’re hosting two in-person and one virtual workshop in August.

Wednesday, August 10 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Victoria Road Recreation Centre, Oak Room (light refreshments will be provided)

Wednesday, August 17 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. via Microsoft Teams

Saturday, August 20 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at West End Community Centre, community room 2 (light refreshments will be provided)

About the Parks and Recreation Master Plan

Guelph is growing and changing. Our parks and recreation facilities need to change with it. The Parks and Recreation Master Plan will guide how we responsibly manage existing recreational facilities and amenities, and develop new ones, to meet Guelph’s growing and changing needs over the next 10 years. The master plan facilitates the City’s ability to build an equitable, strong, vibrant, safe and healthy community.

For more information

Mallory Lemon, Park Planner

Park and Trail Development, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3560

[email protected]

Eric Pool, Project Manager

Recreation Services, Culture and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3366

[email protected]