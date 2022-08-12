Public notice: Groundwater monitoring well installation at Indian Trail unopened road allowance starts August 15

Guelph, Ont., August 9, 2022 – We’re installing groundwater monitoring wells at the Indian Trail unopened road allowance. The work will be completed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday to Friday. It will take about six days to do the work, weather permitting. The wells are being installed to better understand the geology and hydrogeology in the headwaters of Clythe Creek.

Traffic and property access will not be interrupted during drilling or well installation.

The work area will be signed and fenced off for safety purposes. The City of Guelph has retained licensed well drillers and an environmental consulting firm to complete the drilling, install the monitoring well and oversee the work.

The work area will be accessed from Indian Trail and will be located beyond the dead-end cable barrier within the unopened road allowance owned by Guelph/Eramosa Township.

Clythe Creek is a tributary of the Eramosa River. It originates in Guelph/Eramosa Township and flows through the north-east portion of Guelph. We’re updating the Clythe Creek Subwatershed Study to support the protection and enhancement of the environment, including important natural heritage systems and water resource systems, including the protection of drinking water. The study began in 2022, and the installation of groundwater monitoring wells initiates the monitoring program.

Leah Lefler, Environmental Planner

Infrastructure, Development and Enterprise, Planning and Building Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2362

[email protected]