Public notice: Apply for the Ontario Reformatory Heritage Conservation District Study Community and Landowner Group

Guelph, Ont., August 8, 2022 – A heritage conservation district (HCD) study is underway for the Ontario Reformatory to assess the historical, design and contextual value of the study area; review the existing policy framework and define boundaries for the cultural heritage landscape. Learn more about the Ontario Reformatory HCD Study at guelph.ca/heritage.

We are accepting applications in the following three categories from residents at large for membership to the Ontario Reformatory Heritage Conservation District Study Community and Landowner Group:

two (2) former employees or residents of the Guelph Correctional Centre

one (1) resident of east Guelph

one (1) resident of the City of Guelph at large

The purpose of the Community and Landowner Group (CLG) is to provide a forum for input into the Ontario Reformatory Heritage Conservation District Study to supplement the input received through broader consultations.

The Community and Landowner Group will be made up of 10-14 people who have interest, knowledge or involvement with the reformatory lands and include study area property owners and community groups such as Yorklands Green Hub, Guelph Hiking Trail Club, Heritage Guelph and the Grand River Conservation Authority. Membership will be balanced to represent a range of perspectives in the community.

How to apply

To obtain an application form and to view the CLG Terms of Reference, please visit haveyoursay.guelph.ca/reformatory-district. The deadline for applications is midnight on August 30, 2022.

Member selection

The CLG members will be selected based on the criteria laid out in the terms of reference. Successful candidates will be contacted by September 12, 2022 and it is anticipated that the first meeting will take place later in September.

For more information

Stephen Robinson, Senior Heritage Planner

Planning and Building Services

City of Guelph

519-837-5616 extension 2496

[email protected]