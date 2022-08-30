One City. One Voice. Shared Purpose: City unveils bold plan to strengthen communications and engagement

Guelph, Ont., August 30, 2022 – The City of Guelph has unveiled an ambitious plan to guide its evolution of communications and engagement practices over the next five years. One City. One Voice. Shared Purpose. will improve how the City communicates and engages with the community by listening and learning from one another to shape Guelph’s future.

The City engaged within the community and the organization to determine goals and set priorities aimed at making City information easier to access and increasing engagement with local government.

“One City. One Voice. Shared Purpose. recognizes the diversity of experiences and needs in our community, and the need for our approaches to change to make communications and engagement more equitable for everyone’s benefit,” says Tara Sprigg, general manager of Strategic Communications and Community Engagement at the City. “This plan is the City’s commitment to the community to listen first, be open, and foster dialogue.”

The new plan sets a course for the next five years and captures the City’s commitment to:

Listen: use two-way communication – ­listening and sharing information – to learn from the community, foster mutually beneficial relationships, and build trust

Elevate: improve how we communicate and engage, serving Guelph from a place of curiosity, innovation, and growth, and with empathy and understanding

Evolve: continue focusing on innovative, thoughtful, intentional, and inclusive communications and engagement by leveraging digital technology and learning more about the words and images we should use to represent Guelph’s diverse community

This course was set based on key themes heard during engagement including more transparency around decisions, a need for meaningful opportunities to influence decision-making, more collaboration with community organizations and ensuring the City listens and gives voice to equity-deserving and rights-bearing communities.

“There’s a shared responsibility with the community in this,” explains Scott Stewart, chief administrative officer. “Everyone in Guelph has an important role to play in decision-making; their participation is key, and we’re committed to creating the conditions for this to happen. If we all come to the table ready to listen, elevate and evolve, we’ll be successful in co-creating our city’s future.”

The City is developing a work plan and schedule to meet the goals of the plan’s three pillars – listen, elevate, and evolve – over the next five years. The plan’s impact will be measured and evaluated, and the City will share progress and updates as part of annual performance reporting.

“This is a living plan, which means it’s responsive to community needs and external factors like the global COVID-19 pandemic,” says Sprigg. “We’re looking forward to continued collaboration with community groups and organizations and seeing the positive changes this plan is intended to foster.”

To learn more about the City of Guelph’s exciting vision for the future of communications and engagement, visit guelph.ca/plans.

How you can listen, elevate, and evolve with local government

Strategic connections

One City. One Voice. Shared Purpose. is driven by the City’s values of integrity, service, inclusion, wellness, and learning. It is informed by and connected to both Guelph’s community plan: A United Vision and the City’s strategic plan: Guelph. Future Ready.

Media contact

Tara Sprigg, General Manager

Strategic Communications and Community Engagement

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2610

[email protected]