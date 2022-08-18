Notice of Study Completion: Municipal Class Environment Assessment Emma Street to Earl Street Bridge over the Speed River

The Study

The City of Guelph completed a Class Environmental Assessment (EA) for a proposed pedestrian bridge connecting Emma Street to Earl Street over the Speed River, potentially providing a connection to the Downtown Trail. The purpose of the EA study was to determine the bridge location and the appropriate style of bridge to be constructed.

Figure 1 Study Area Showing Proposed Bridge Location

The Process

The EA was conducted as a Schedule ‘B’ project in accordance with the “Municipal Class Environmental Assessment” document (Municipal Engineers Association, October 2000, as amended in 2007, 2011 and 2015), under the Ontario Environmental Assessment Act. The process included Indigenous, public and review agency consultation, an evaluation of alternatives, an assessment of potential environmental impacts of the proposed improvements, and identification of reasonable measures to mitigate any adverse impacts. The EA identified a two-span truss bridge as the preferred alternative solution to be constructed in the existing hydro corridor. Further details are provided within the EA Project File.

Public Review

The Final Report (dated: August 10, 2022) that documents the planning and decision-making process for the study is now available for public review. By this Notice of Completion, the Final Report is being placed on the public record for a thirty (30) day review period from and including August 18, 2022 at the following location and on the City’s website.

City of Guelph City Hall

1 Carden Street

Guelph, ON N1H 3A1

Interested persons may provide written comments to the City of Guelph by September 16, 2022. All comments should be sent directly to the City’s Manager of Design and Construction, Mr. Reg Russwurm P.Eng. at City Hall (mailing address above) or by email at [email protected].

In addition, a request may be made to the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks for an order requiring a higher level of study (i.e. requiring an individual/comprehensive EA approval before being able to proceed), or that conditions be imposed (e.g. require further studies), only on the grounds that the requested order may prevent, mitigate or remedy adverse impacts on constitutionally protected Indigenous and treaty rights. Requests on other grounds will not be considered. Requests should include the requester contact information and full name for the ministry.

Requests should specify what kind of order is being requested (request for additional conditions or a request for an individual/comprehensive environmental assessment), how an order may prevent, mitigate or remedy those potential adverse impacts, and any information in support of the statements in the request. This will ensure that the ministry is able to efficiently begin reviewing the request. The request should be sent in writing or by email to:

Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks

Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks

777 Bay Street, 5th Floor

Toronto ON M7A 2J3

Email: [email protected]

and

Director, Environmental Assessment Branch

Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks

135 St. Clair Ave. W, 1st Floor

Toronto ON, M4V 1P5

Email: [email protected]

Requests should also be sent to the City of Guelph by mail or by email. Please visit the ministry’s website for more information on requests for orders under Section 16 of the Environmental Assessment Act.

This Notice was first issued August 18, 2022.

Information will be collected in accordance with the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act. With the exception of personal information, all comments will become part of the public record.