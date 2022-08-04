Notice of intention to designate: 50-60 Fife Road

Take notice that the Council of the Corporation of the City of Guelph intends to designate 50-60 Fife Road as a property of cultural heritage value or interest under section 29, Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18.

Description of the property

The subject property is described as being Part Lot C, Concession 2, Division E, formerly Township of Guelph, designated as Parts 1 and 2, Reference Plan 61R-5558; S/T RO662529, City of Guelph. The subject real property contains municipal addresses 50-60 Fife Road.

Statement of cultural heritage value or interest

The property known as 50-60 Fife Road, specifically the tower portion of the subject building, is a significant built heritage resource that possesses cultural heritage value.

The tower portion of the building has design value and physical value because it is an architecturally distinctive and rare extant example of mid-Victorian rural residential design that was built for a prominent figure in the history of the city of Guelph.

The tower is historically associated with Frederick Jasper Chadwick (1838-1891), a Provincial Land Surveyor, prominent Guelph businessman, and proprietor of the Herald newspaper. Chadwick served on County and Town councils and was elected Mayor of Guelph in 1877. Chadwick enlarged the former Jackson residence in the 1860s using buff brick and stone trim and included a round plan, 3-storey tower. Chadwick consolidated his family’s land holdings on the south side of Fife Road and operated the property as Rock Maple Farm.

Description of heritage attributes

The following are to be considered as heritage attributes to be protected by a heritage designation bylaw for 50-60 Fife Road:

Conical roof with a flat top

Slate shingles with square and hexagonal shape

Wooden corbels supporting the tower roof soffit

It is intended that non-original features may be returned to documented earlier designs or to their documented original without requiring Council to amend the designation bylaw.

A more detailed description of the property’s cultural heritage value may be found in staff’s report to City Council dated July 13, 2022.

For more information

Stephen Robinson, Senior Heritage Planner

Planning Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2496

[email protected]

Any person may, before 4 p.m. on the September 6, 2022, send by registered mail or deliver to the Clerk of the City of Guelph, a notice of objection to this proposed designation, setting out the reason for the objection and all relevant facts. If a notice of objection is received, the Council of the City of Guelph shall consider the objection and make a decision whether or not to withdraw the notice of intention to designate the property within 90 days after the end of the 30-day objection period. If Council decides not to withdraw its intention to designate, a heritage designation bylaw must be passed within 120 days after the date of publication of the notice of intention to designate. Council must publish a notice of passing of the designation bylaw which is followed by a 30-day appeal period when appeals of the bylaw may be given to the Ontario Land Tribunal for a hearing and decision.

Stephen O’Brien

City Clerk

City of Guelph

1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1

Notice date: August 4, 2022