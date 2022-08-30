Municipal Accommodation Tax takes effect September 1

Tax applies to hotels, motels, bed and breakfasts and Airbnb rentals

Guelph, Ont., August 30, 2022— Beginning Thursday, Sept. 1 the City will collect the Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT) from local, short-term accommodations.

The Provincial Transient Accommodation Tax sets a framework for municipalities to implement the MAT. Over 20 large and mid-sized municipalities in Ontario have the MAT in place including our neighbouring communities of Kitchener, Waterloo, and Cambridge, as well as Toronto. and London. As per the Provincial legislation, the tax is capped at four per cent on short-term stays at hotels, motels, bed and breakfasts, and shared accommodations (e.g., Airbnb) in Guelph. The tax works out to about $4­-$8 per room, per night for any stay less than thirty days. On February 28, 2022, Council approved applying the MAT in Guelph.

About the MAT

The MAT provides funding to support the City’s efforts to provide programs and initiatives that will elevate Guelph as a destination of choice. As per the Provincial legislation, the City will work closely with the Guelph Chamber of Commerce who will develop and manage a robust destination marketing plan to attract more leisure, event, sport, and business visitors.

The City hosted several engagement sessions between 2018 and 2021 to share insight and recommendations on the implementation of the MAT, and to receive feedback from local businesses and community groups ahead of the launch. Learn more about the MAT at guelph.ca.

Implementing the MAT is an early outcome of the 2022-2026 Economic Development and Tourism Strategy, and supports the goal of building a must-see visitor destination in Ontario.

About the City’s Economic Development and Tourism Strategy

The Economic Development and Tourism Strategy supports a future-ready Guelph by helping to create a sustainable, creative and smart local economy that is connected to regional and global markets and supports shared prosperity for everyone. The strategy also supports the community’s vision for fostering inclusive prosperity as reflected in the Community Plan. With a renewed focus on people, the strategy aims to support local businesses, create jobs, and attract investments through the growth of Guelph’s industry clusters and a focus on several key sectors. It also includes specific actions to support COVID-19 economic recovery efforts in Guelph.

For more information

Alex Jaworiwsky, Manager, Tourism and Destination Development

Economic Development and Tourism

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2533

[email protected]