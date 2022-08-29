Metrolinx notice: Wilson Street closing on September 6

Wilson Street closing between Northumberland Street and Gordon Street

Wilson Street between Northumberland Street and Gordon Street is closing on Tuesday, September 6 until Friday, October 21 while Metrolinx works on the replacement of Wilson Street railway overpass.

Read the full notice from Metrolinx on their website.

The Market Parkade will be open during this closure. Market Parkade users can access the parkade through either the Wilson Street or the Northumberland Street entrances. All users must exit by the Northumberland exit.

About Metrolinx

Metrolinx is working to provide residents and businesses in the GTHA with a transportation system that is modern, efficient and integrated. Find out more about Metrolinx’s Regional Transportation Plan for the GTHA, as well as GO Transit, PRESTO and Union Pearson Express at www.metrolinx.com.

For more information

Guelph-Wellington Community Relations

Metrolinx

416-202-5015

[email protected]