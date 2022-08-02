Meadow maintenance underway in Guelph parks and natural areas in August

Guelph, Ont., August 2, 2022 – We’re preparing Guelph natural areas for yearly meadow maintenance, including mowing, throughout August until mid-September.

Meadow maintenance will happen at:

Eastview Park

Water Street Park (along the trail from Municipal Street to Water Street)

Eramosa River Trail (between Boult Avenue and Brockville Avenue)

Speed River Trail North (between Woodlawn Road and Victoria Road North)

Natural meadows are an important feature of Guelph’s biodiversity and natural heritage, offering urban habitat for species like bobolink and eastern meadowlark that need meadows and open grassland to thrive.

Unlike rural meadows, which experience natural wildfires or agricultural grazing, urban meadows need help to control invasive plants and prevent meadows from turning into forest. Annual mowing does not damage native plants and flowers, in fact, it stimulates growth and spread of native plants.

We’re committed to balancing the need for more urban forest canopy city-wide and maintaining existing meadows in places that are the right size and location. Maintaining a network of different natural habitats enhances biodiversity across the city.

How we’ll protect birds, wildlife and insects

Meadow maintenance starts after ground-nesting birds and wildlife have stopped breeding for the season. Only a portion of each site is mowed each year to provide refuges for wildlife. When mowing begins, we use higher mowing settings to avoid leaving the ground bare and to protect wildlife.

How you can protect urban meadows

Use your yard waste collection bags to get rid of garden clippings, seeds, plants and shrubs so they don’t spread to nearby meadows.

Keep your dog leashed in natural areas to protect ground-nesting birds and wildlife.

Get involved in local naturalization planting projects at guelph.ca/events.

For more information

Dave Beaton, Program Manager

Forestry and Sustainable Landscapes, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2761

[email protected]