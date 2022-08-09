Join us August 20 for an in-person Parks and Recreation Master Plan workshop

Saturday, August 20, West End Community Centre, Community Room 2

10:30 a.m. – noon

We’re inviting you to an in-person workshop to talk about the next phase of the Parks and Recreation Master Plan engagement, running until August 28.

The workshop will take place on Saturday, August 20 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at West End Community Centre, Community Room 2. We’ll talk about how parks and recreation can accommodate everyone with the space we have, what tools we should use to meet our parkland targets, the best ways to access information and what the community’s barriers are and how they can be reduced.

How we’ll use your feedback

We’ll use your feedback, alongside staff knowledge, comparator municipalities and final content from the recently passed Park Plan, to begin developing the draft master plan, which will be available for community review in early 2023. After that, we’ll take our findings and the final plan to Council in summer 2023.

Learn more at haveyoursay.guelph.ca