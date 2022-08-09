Join us August 17 for a virtual Parks and Recreation Master Plan workshop

Wednesday, August 17

7-8:30 p.m.

We’re inviting you to a virtual workshop to talk about the next phase of the Parks and Recreation Master Plan engagement, running until August 28.

The workshop will take place entirely online on Wednesday, August 17 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. We’ll talk about how parks and recreation can accommodate everyone with the space we have, what tools we should use to meet our parkland targets, the best ways to access information and what the community’s barriers are and how they can be reduced.

How to participate

Join the Microsoft Teams meeting to participate and ask questions

Joining the Teams meeting is the only way to directly engage and participate. A recording of the video and questions that were answered will be posted online.

How we’ll use your feedback

We’ll use your feedback, alongside staff knowledge, comparator municipalities and final content from the recently passed Park Plan, to begin developing the draft master plan, which will be available for community review in early 2023. After that, we’ll take our findings and the final plan to Council in 2023.

