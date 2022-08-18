Guelph Shops Business Spotlight Profile – The Simple Knot Inc.

The Simple Knot Inc. began operations in May 2022. They are an all-inclusive micro wedding venue. Their 1500 square foot venue offers all inclusive, intimate, and stress-free packages under one price.

The Simple Knot Inc. is located at 322 Eastview Road, Unit B6.

Mahdis Samimi-Berch, owner of The Simple Knot Inc.

Mahdis Samimi-Berch is the Founder of The Simple Knot Inc. She co-owns the business with her husband, Alex Samimi-Berch. Alex is the Director of Photography and Marketing. They both make a great team and both bring complementing strengths to the business which has helped them have a successful opening.

Mahdis has been in the service industry for the past decade and has always found that weddings, and events are her passion, and what she loves to do the most. Mahdis has held a variety of jobs in her lifetime but always came back to the wedding industry.

Mahdis is an avid dog lover, T.V. watcher, mental health advocate, and always up for a good adventure.

Mahdis also loves being a student. Out of high school, she studied at Wilfred Laurier University and graduated with a BA in Communication Studies and Business. Afterwards she received a postgrad in Events Management during which time she also became a Certified Wedding Planner. She then went on to work at some of the top venues in the region, and also dabbled in the corporate world. In addition, Mahdis owned her won wedding coordination business and also eventually decided to manage a restaurant. Mahdis also holds a postgrad in Human Resources management and participated in Mental Health and addictions post grad studies, which is a huge passion of hers.

Business background

The Simple Knot Inc. launched operations in May 2022 with planning for their location beginning in June 2021. Their venue is designed specifically for small weddings and events and includes a ceremony space, full bar, and bridal suite. In addition, they provide both venue and full planning services to couples.

All of their wedding packages include venue, décor, open bar, officiant, photography (including engagement), passed hors d’oeuvres, wedding planner, bridal bouquet and boutonniere, 6” cake, e-invitations, card box, and send off.

Although The Simple Knot Inc. is a wedding venue, they strive to be a space that can utilized by everyone in the local community. This led them to make the decision that any non-profit organization that wants to run an event can do so free of charge. Non-profit organizations are encouraged to reach out through the contact section on The Simple Knot Inc. website for more information.

When asked why it’s important to support local, Mahdis responded, “After opening this business we realized how important it is for us to provide support however we can. I have always stressed about how I could do more in the world and eventually I realized helping in my own community is the best way to do that. We use all local vendors and support other small businesses within the community. We believe that community thrives when we work together.”

We also asked what makes The Simple Knot unique.

“Ultimately, there is one that makes our business unique, and that is it’s all-inclusiveness,” replied Mahdis. “At an affordable rate, we offer couples everything that they’d need on their big day on a smaller scale. We are everything that a bigger venue would provide, with a smaller capacity. We are a fixed location, provide a variety of options, and work with our couples from start to finish. We also provide a relaxed stress-free wedding experience that no other venue offers.”

The Simple Knot Inc. strives to be a leader in the wedding industry. They hope to be accessible, inclusive, diverse and sustainable and are currently working with Sustainable Waterloo Region to ensure they reach their sustainability goals. Their ultimate goal is to open two more venues within the next five years, in a variety of locations.

Visit The Simple Knot Inc. website to learn more about their unique venue, and wedding and event packages.

Guelph Shops was launched to help businesses like The Simple Knot Inc. thrive and encourage our community to support local. If your business is interested in a Guelph Shops business spotlight, please reach out directly to [email protected].

All information within has been verified by The Simple Knot Inc.