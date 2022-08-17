Fall programs are missing one thing – you!

Registration opens September 7

Guelph, Ont., August 17, 2022 – Registration for fall recreation programs starts Wednesday, September 7 at 7:30 a.m. including swimming, sports and leisure activities. Schedules are live on RecEnroll this morning so you can plan your fall programs.

Register online at recenroll.ca or call 519-837-5699. If you are paying cash, in-person registration is available at West End Community Centre, Victoria Road Recreation Centre and Evergreen Seniors Community Centre daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Learn to Swim program levels are changing, for the better

We’re condensing our preschool and school age swim levels to introduce survival swim skills earlier in our program. Depending on which level you last completed, you might go up a level, down a level or stay the same.

Learn which level you’ll transition to

Inclusion in recreation programs for people with a disability

Did you know that our recreation programs offer inclusion supports so that people of all abilities can participate? One2One support is available for people with a disability who require extra support to participate in programs or camps. This service is provided at no cost.

We have new adapted recreation programs with specialized programming to meet a variety of needs including drum club for kids 8 to 16 years, Active Start for kids 4 to 7 years and FUNdamentals for kids ages 7 to 12. We’re also offering our usual adapted aquatics and Friday Friends social groups.

For more information

[email protected]

519-837-5699