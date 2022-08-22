Do the doggie dip at Lyon Pool on September 5

Register online at recenroll.ca
Guelph, Ont., August 22, 2022 – Lyon Pool is going to the dogs – literally! On September 5 our last swim is dedicated to the four-legged furry variety.
Register for a one-hour session at 2 or 3 p.m. at recenroll.ca starting today. Registration will be open as long as space is available.
Licence to dip
This event is a leash-free activity in a fenced, outdoor setting. All participating dogs must be licenced with the City and be up to date on all of their vaccinations. All of the same rules from our leash-free areas apply to the swim.
A few additional rules apply:
- Only dogs are allowed in the pool.
- Each dog must be accompanied by an owner 18 years of age or older; up to two owners per dog can enjoy the party from the deck.
- Dogs must be leashed entering and exiting Lyon Pool.
- Please leave toys, balls and food at home. Dog life jackets are allowed.
- Drinking water is allowed (no glass bottles/bowls). We have fountains for you to refresh water dishes.
Learn more about the event at guelph.ca/dogs.
For more information
Breann Robb, Supervisor of Aquatics
Recreation Services, Culture and Recreation
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 2470
[email protected]