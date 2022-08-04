Construction notice: Wyndham Street South and Farquhar Street lane reductions starting August 15

Fountain Street East to Farquhar Street

Notice date: August 4, 2022

About the project

The City is working with Dagmar Construction Inc. to install sewer and water pipes and repave the road surface.

This project supports a Metrolinx project for the Kitchener corridor expansion. For more information about this project, please contact [email protected].

Work begins August 15

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, August 15 and take about four weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions on Wyndham Street South and Farquhar Street

There will be lane reductions on Wyndham Street South starting August 15 for about two weeks, and on Farquhar Street starting about August 29 for about two weeks. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Pedestrian access

The north sidewalk of Farquhar Street will be closed to pedestrians at 72 Farquhar Street during some of this project. Please use the nearby crossings to use the south sidewalk.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Matthew Jubb

Dagmar Construction Inc.

905-686-8627 extension 106

[email protected]

or

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]