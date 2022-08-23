Construction notice: Water Street lane reductions starting August 29

High Park Drive to Maple Street

Notice date: August 23, 2022

About the project

The City is working with T. Musselman Excavating to install sewer and water pipes and repave the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 192 Water Street. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

Work begins August 29

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, August 29 and take about four days to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions on Water Street

There will be lane reductions on Water Street during construction. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Pedestrian access

The south sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 192 Water Street during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Maple Street and High Park Drive to use the north sidewalk.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jamie Verge

T. Musselman Excavating

519-778-8000

[email protected]

or

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]