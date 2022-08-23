Construction notice: Water Street lane reductions starting August 29

High Park Drive to Maple Street
Notice date: August 23, 2022
About the project
The City is working with T. Musselman Excavating to install sewer and water pipes and repave the road surface.
This project supports a development project at 192 Water Street. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].
Work begins August 29
Work is expected to start on or about Monday, August 29 and take about four days to complete, weather permitting.
Lane reductions on Water Street
There will be lane reductions on Water Street during construction. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety.
Pedestrian access
The south sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 192 Water Street during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Maple Street and High Park Drive to use the north sidewalk.
Property access
Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.
City services
There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.
Map of construction area
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.
For more information
Jamie Verge
T. Musselman Excavating
519-778-8000
[email protected]
or
Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II
Engineering and Transportation Services
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 2241
[email protected]