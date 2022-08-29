Construction notice: Stage 2 archaeological fieldwork at 80 Dunlop Drive begins September 6

Notice date: August 29, 2022

About the project

In 2021, Council approved 80 Dunlop Drive as the new location that will house critical services for the community, such as transit and fleet maintenance.

The City worked with AECOM Canada Ltd. in 2021 to conduct a Stage 1 archaeological assessment to document the archaeological and land use history of 80 Dunlop Drive land lots 3, 4 and 5 within the site. AECOM is now doing the Stage 2 archaeological assessment for the areas that have archaeological potential. This work and other field studies and data collection is mandatory for developing the design of the overall facility and clearing the site for construction.

Work begins September 6

Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, September 6 and take about four weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Scope of work

Test pits will be dug by hand every five meters; the pits will be 30 centimeters in diameter and about 30 centimeters deep to reach the subsoil level. The soil will be removed from these pits and screened and examined for any archaeological artifacts. The test pits will be filled back up with soil and left to re-naturalize.

If any archaeologically significant material is found, the archaeologists will collect, process and analyze it according to the Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries’ (MHSTCI) Standards and Guidelines for Consultant Archaeologists to determine the cultural heritage value of the material. This could then lead to an additional more detailed assessment of the specific area (Stage 3 archaeological assessment) and mitigation plans (Stage 4).

In addition, there will be a crew onsite conducting a subsurface geotechnical investigation. This involves drilling boreholes and digging test pits to analyze the soil composition, bedrock depth and groundwater levels to provide information into the future building foundation design.

Indigenous Nations engagement

The City has been consulting with Indigenous Governments throughout this project, and has invited Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation and Six Nations of the Grand River Executive Council to monitor the fieldwork to protect and preserve any archaeological or cultural heritage in their territory.

Access to trails in the area

Some of the work will be done next to the public trails along the Eramosa River and trails will remain open during construction.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important archaeological fieldwork. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Alisa Wiebe, Project Manager, Corporate Energy and Climate Change

Facilities and Energy Management

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3680

[email protected]