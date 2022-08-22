Construction notice: Speedvale Avenue West multi-use path and infrastructure improvements

Elmira Road North to Imperial Road North

Notice date: August 22, 2022

About the project

The City is working with E. & E. Seegmiller Ltd. to construct a multi-use path and storm sewer, replace existing watermains and install new traffic signals along Speedvale Avenue West. The contractor will also replace curbs and asphalt on the north side of the road. This work is part of the Speedvale Avenue West multi-use path and infrastructure improvements project.

The purpose of this project is to provide an active transportation corridor along Speedvale Avenue West and improve road safety for all users.

Construction began in June and continues to be done in phases until November, 2022.

Upcoming road closure

Speedvale Avenue West will be closed from Monday, August 28 to Friday, September 2 to facilitate the construction of road-crossing infrastructure. Detour routes will be posted to redirect traffic to Woodlawn Road. Delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Property and business access

Local access to driveways and business entrances will be permitted within the road closure.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways/entrances in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Delivery access

Private businesses will be accessible throughout the duration of the road closure. All businesses on the project email list will be notified of which direction to have staff and deliveries approach from. Customers may access businesses within the road closure.

If you are a business within the affected area and have not been added to the project email list, please send an email to [email protected] to be added. You will receive updates regarding construction impacts to your business and a direct line of communication for any questions or concerns.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important infrastructure work. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Andrew Miller, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3608

[email protected]