Construction notice: Quebec Street lane reductions starting August 8

Wyndham Street North to Baker Street

Notice date: August 3, 2022

About the project

The City is working with Aecon Group Inc. to install a new conduit along Quebec Street. This project supports a Bell project at 78 Wyndham Street North.

Work begins August 8

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, August 8 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions on Quebec Street

There will be lane reductions on Quebec Street during construction. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Parking on the north side of Quebec Street (Wyndham Street North to Baker Street) will be prohibited as of August 8.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during construction.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Paulo de Oliveira, Utility Coordinator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260×2341

[email protected]