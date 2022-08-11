Construction notice: Overnight sewer main work

Various streets in the downtown core

Notice date: August 11, 2022

About the project

The City is working with Wessuc Inc. to flush and close circuit television of sewer mains.

Work begins August 15

Work will take place overnight from 7p.m. to 7 a.m., beginning Monday, August 15 until Friday, August 19 on the various streets in Guelph’s downtown core.

Lane reductions

There will be temporary short term lane reductions of about 30 minutes during the construction. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during construction.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during overnight working hours (7 p.m. – 7 a.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Tracey Lesage, Infrastructure Coordinator

Corporate Asset and Project Management, Infrastructure, Development and Enterprise Services

519-822-1260 extension 2337

[email protected]