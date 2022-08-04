Construction notice: Lee Street closed starting August 15

Cityview Drive North to Breesegarden Lane

Notice date: August 4, 2022

About the project

The City is working with T. Musselman Excavating to install sewer and water pipes and repave the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 4-12 Lee Street. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

Work begins August 15

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, August 15 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Lee Street closed

Lee Street will be closed to through traffic from Cityview Drive North to Breesegarden Lane during construction. Local traffic will be permitted along Lee Street, however, there will be no through access at 4-12 Lee Street.

Pedestrian access

The north sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians between Cityview Drive North and Breesegarden Lane during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Cityview Drive North and Kearney Street to use the south sidewalk.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Brent Neville, Project Manager

T. Musselman Excavating

519-634-1113

[email protected]

or

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]