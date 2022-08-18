Construction notice: Lane reductions on Gordon Street from August 23-25

Poppy Drive to Maltby Road

Notice date: August 18, 2022

About the project

The City is repairing sections of Gordon Street with grinding and repaving of sections between Maltby Road and Poppy Drive in the south end of Guelph.

Work begins August 23

Work is expected to start Tuesday, August 23 and will be complete by August 25, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

Gordon Street will be reduced to one lane between Poppy Drive and Maltby Road, between 6:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. with flagging and reduced speed limits in the work area. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during construction.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (6:30 a.m.–3 p.m.) Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

For more information

519-837-5628

[email protected]