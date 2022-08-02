Construction notice: Edinburgh Road South Siphon Rehabilitation

Manor Park to Silvercreek Park

Notice date: July 28, 2022

About the project

As part of the Edinburgh Road South Siphon Rehabilitation project, the City is working with Englobe to complete a geotechnical investigation to identify whether the soil conditions are suitable for trenchless construction methods. The investigation will take place on or around August 15, 2022.

The purpose of this project is to rehabilitate the existing sanitary sewer siphon which brings sanitary sewage from south of the Speed River across to the York Trunk Sewer that leads into the Guelph Wastewater Treatment Plant. This siphon is reaching the end of its life and is to be rehabilitated or replaced, with a second siphon added for redundancy.

Investigation Scheduled for August 15, 2022

Investigative work will take place on or around August 15. This work will include mobilizing a drilling rig to the site and excavating two boreholes to collect samples of the underlying soils.

Usage Impacts

There will be restricted areas around the drill rigs when operating. Please follow posted signs for safety. Silvercreek Park and Manor Park will remain open and usable.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Andrew Miller, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3608

[email protected]