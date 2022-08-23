Construction notice: Downey Road and Niska Road lane reductions starting August 29

Teal Drive to Pioneer Trail

Notice date: Aug 23, 2022

About the project

The City is working with Steed and Evans Limited to install permanent speed cushions.

Work begins August 29

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, August 29 and take about two days to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

There will be lane reductions on Downey Road and Niska Road during the construction. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Andre Schaap, Project Manager

Steed and Evans Limited

519-744-7315

[email protected]

or

Ken VanderWal, Manager

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2319

[email protected]