Construction notice: College Avenue West bicycle signal installation starting September 5

West leg at Vanier Drive

Notice date: August 30, 2022

About the project

The City is working with TM3 Inc. to install the City’s first bicycle signal at the intersection of College Avenue West and Vanier Drive. The new bicycle signal infrastructure will be installed to operate in conjunction with the existing intersection pedestrian signal on the west leg.

Work begins September 5

Work is expected to start on or about September 5, and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

No lane reductions are anticipated during construction. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during construction.

Property access and parking

The driveway entrance into Centennial Collegiate Vocational Institute will remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (9:30 a.m.– 2:30 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important active transportation infrastructure work. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Paul Hutchison, C.E.T. Supervisor, Traffic Engineering

Engineering and Transportation Services, Infrastructure, Development & Enterprise

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 ext:3679

[email protected]