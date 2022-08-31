City marking ash and hazard trees for removal starting September 2022

Guelph, Ont., August 31, 2022 – Beginning September 2022, the City of Guelph will be marking public trees in parks and natural areas that are hazardous and ash trees infested and killed by the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) in preparation for removal this winter.

Hazard tree removal will happen in:

Hadati Creek (near Eastview Road and Watson Road intersection)

Mollison Park

Silvercreek Park (south of Speed River from Hanlon Expressway to McCrae Boulevard)

Riverside Park (near bandshell)

Guelph Lake Sports Fields

Trees to be removed will be marked with an orange “X”. Removals will start in December 2022 and continue through the winter until spring 2023. This work is being done as a part of our Emerald Ash Borer Plan and annual hazard tree removal operation.

The City will also remove invasive buckthorn in the same areas using herbicide treatment to create the best opportunity for natural regeneration and/or replanting and restoration efforts.

Woodlands, trails, roads and sidewalks will temporarily close during the work, limiting access to trails, parks and natural areas. Please respect our crews and stay out of signed work areas.

Watch your ash

Hazardous limbs and trees from private property are the responsibility of the owner. Under the Property Standards Bylaw, you must reassess, remove and replace any ash trees impacted by EAB or hazard trees.

About the Emerald Ash Borer Plan

The emerald ash borer (EAB) is a highly destructive, non-native, wood-boring beetle that feeds under the bark of ash trees, ultimately killing them. EAB is expected to destroy close to 100 per cent of Guelph’s untreated street, park and woodland ash trees. For more information, visit guelph.ca/eab.

