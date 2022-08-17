City leaders make housing, transportation and paramedic offload delays a focus at AMO conference

Summary The City of Guelph joined over 1,700 participants from across Ontario at the 2022 Association of Municipalities of Ontario’s (AMO) annual conference in Ottawa on August 14-17.

Ottawa, Ont., August 17, 2022– The City of Guelph joined over 1,700 participants from across Ontario at the 2022 Association of Municipalities of Ontario’s (AMO) annual conference in Ottawa on August 14-17. City leaders advocated for provincial support to invest in crucial city services and advance key local priorities to help Guelph become future-ready. The City will continue advocating for Guelph’s priorities with provincial ministries in the weeks ahead.

The annual conference is a significant opportunity for the City’s leaders to meet with provincial ministers and opposition leaders in-person to discuss the pressing challenges facing the City of Guelph, our local community and the municipal sector more broadly. Representing the City were Mayor Cam Guthrie, Ward 6 Councillors Dominique O’Rourke and Mark MacKinnon, Executive Team members and Intergovernmental Services staff.

“I want to thank the Province for their willingness to listen to our concerns and work together to address them,” said Mayor Cam Guthrie. “Some of our biggest challenges – from ambulance offload delays, to housing affordability, to infrastructure needs – fall under provincial jurisdiction and cannot be solved by the municipality alone. The AMO conference is an important opportunity to keep those issues on the provincial radar and discuss solutions.”

City leaders met with the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Steve Clark; Minister of Transportation, Caroline Mulroney; Minister of Infrastructure, Kinga Surma; Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Michael Tibollo; Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks, David Piccini; Minister of Long-Term Care, Paul Calandra; Solicitor General Michael Kerzner and representatives from Ontario’s Official Opposition, the New Democrat Party. The City also engaged with local MPP Mike Schreiner and participated in a joint delegation with neighbouring municipalities on the next steps for Highway 7.

The City of Guelph returns having participated in productive discussions with provincial leaders on:

“We’re pleased to be returning from the 2022 AMO Conference with a strong commitment from the Province to continue working together to get things done for our community,” said Scott Stewart, Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Guelph. “As a City, we want and need to work closely with the Province to build and strengthen the programs, services and infrastructure that will support a future-ready Guelph.

As current Chair of Ontario’s Big City Mayors, Mayor Guthrie also led strategic advocacy on behalf of Ontario’s largest municipalities. For more information on those efforts, visit ontariobigcitymayors.ca.

The City of Guelph, together with community partners and key municipal associations, will continue to advocate, consult and delegate on matters affecting the Guelph community, the City of Guelph, and cities across Ontario.

About the Association of Municipalities Ontario

The Association of Municipalities Ontario is a non-profit organization representing almost all of Ontario’s 444 municipal governments. AMO supports and enhances strong and effective municipal government in Ontario and promotes the value of municipal government as a vital and essential component of Ontario and Canada’s political system.

