Celebrate newcomers during Welcoming Week September 9 to 18

Guelph, Ont., August 30, 2022 – The Guelph Wellington Local Immigration Partnership (GWLIP) and community organizations are coming together to celebrate and host Welcoming Week events from September 9 to 18.

Welcoming Week is an annual opportunity that brings new and long-time residents together to celebrate diversity and connect newcomers to Guelph with local programs and services.

In June, GWLIP put out a call to the community and successfully generated 26 different free events. As a result, a mix of in-person and virtual events will include:

Getting to know community supports like the Guelph Public Library, Guelph Farmers’ Market and The Grove Hub

Meeting local government leaders

Learning from how-to workshops on finding employment, starting a small business and learning about volunteer opportunities

Celebrating newcomer successes and meeting neighbours

“We’re excited to be able to facilitate Welcoming Week this September,” says Leen Al-Habash, project manager of the Guelph Wellington Local Immigration Partnership. “The feeling of community is universal and so are the gestures that build it. By extending a hand during Welcoming Week, Guelph is acting on equity-building for newcomers in a way that celebrates diversity.”

Funding for Welcoming Week was made possible by Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada.

About Welcoming Week

Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada became a member of Welcoming International in 2020. The focus this year is on bringing together new and long-term residents to create communities and spaces where everyone feels like they belong, no matter where they come from.

During Welcoming Week, take the opportunity to showcase your community’s successes by promoting stories of inclusion and welcoming on social media using #WelcomingWeek2022.

