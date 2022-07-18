Protected cycling network study

Review and provide input on the suggested designs for a new safe and connected cycling network

The City of Guelph is creating an All Ages and Abilities (AAA) cycling network to help all riders feel comfortable biking along key streets in the city.

Join us to check out some design options for these study areas, based on community feedback:

College Avenue from Janefield Avenue to Dundas Lane

Gordon Street from Waterloo Avenue to Edinburgh Road and Lowes Road to Clair Road

A similar study process has been followed for Eramosa Road from Woolwich to Victoria, however, there are still outstanding technical issues to resolve. For this reason, Eramosa Road will be following a different process moving forward.

Date: Wednesday, July 27

Time: Doors open at 4 p.m. Presentation and Q&A starts at 6:30 p.m.

Location: City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph, Ontario

Additional bike parking will be provided at the event next to the City’s bicycle repair station at City Hall. Secure bike parking is always available for passholders of the Market Parkade bike parking room. For those taking transit, Guelph Central Station is a 6-minute walk from City Hall.

You can share your feedback online anytime between July 18 and August 10 at haveyoursay.guelph.ca/cycling-network-study

The studies for Gordon Street and College Avenue are being completed under the Municipal Class Environmental Assessment (MCEA; 2000, as amended) as follows:

College Avenue is following the planning and design process for Schedule B projects

Gordon Street is following the planning and design process for Schedule C projects

At the conclusion of each study, a report documenting the study process, conceptual design, impacts, mitigation, and commitments for future work will be made available for a 30-day public review period.

Information collected for this study will be used in accordance with the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act. Except for personal information, all comments will become part of the public record. If you require accommodation to fully participate in this study process, please contact the study team, listed below.

We need your feedback on the suggested designs!

Learn more about the project and provide your feedback online at guelph.ca/cyclingnetwork

For more information

Benita van Miltenburg, Project Manager, Sustainable Transportation

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2357

[email protected]