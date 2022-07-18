Our Energy Guelph (OEG) brings energy efficiency program to Guelph

Guelph, Ont., July 18, 2022 — Our Energy Guelph (OEG), the City’s community energy partner, furthered the City’s commitment to becoming a net zero carbon city by helping to bring a Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) program to Guelph.

A PACE program allows property owners to obtain a zero interest loan from the City, to cover the up-front costs of energy-saving retrofits, like solar panels or energy efficient windows, and repay the loan through the City’s collection of property taxes.

Other municipalities in Ontario have successfully implemented PACE programs, and when OEG was formed to support community energy initiatives in 2019, they began exploring the possibility of a similar program for Guelph.

“It’s important to make energy efficiency as easy as possible to motivate people to participate, and that’s what this program aims to do,” explains Mayor Cam Guthrie. “The PACE program is a natural fit for Guelph and crucial in our Race To Zero.”

City to administer PACE, Our Energy Guelph to dissolve

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) is providing the capital for the loans for Gueph’s PACE program. Funds from FCM must be administered by a municipality; they cannot be administered by a third party. Based on this stipulation, and to be able to launch the program, OEG and the City determined the best path forward was for the City to administer and lead the PACE program.

Given the uncertainty in OEG’s role in the PACE program’s administration, their Board of Directors has voted to dissolve.

“We believe strongly in a sustainable future for Guelph and we’re confident the community will benefit from this program,” shares Alex Ciccone, Chair, Board of Directors at Our Energy Guelph. “With the City taking the lead, we felt it was time to reevaluate our involvement and what we can contribute, and to that end, the Board of Directors voted to dissolve the organization.”

Mayor Guthrie thanks OEG for their work to date. “OEG played an instrumental role in bringing this program to Guelph. Our sincere thanks go to the Board of Directors and other volunteers for helping us achieve our climate action goals.”

Next steps

The City is working with FCM to finalize details that will secure the capital for interest-free loans, and staff expect to launch the PACE program by the end of 2022.

Resources

Our Energy Guelph

For more information

Alex Ciccone, OEG Chair

[email protected]

Antti Vilkko, General Manager, Facilities and Energy Management

Infrastructure, Development and Enterprise Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2490

[email protected]