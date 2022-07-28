Notice of Parkland Dedication By-law passing

Guelph City Council passed an updated Parkland Dedication By-law No. 2022-20717 on July 18, 2022.

Any person or organization may appeal to the Ontario Land Tribunal under section 42(4.9) of the Planning Act, with respect to the updated Parkland Dedication By-law, by filing with the Guelph City Clerk on or before August 29, 2022, a notice of appeal setting out the objection to the bylaw and the reasons supporting the objection.

The update to the Parkland Dedication By-law came into effect on July 19, 2022. This update doesn’t change any rates or caps previously charged. Guelph, like all municipalities, must update or re-enact its Parkland Dedication Bylaw before September based on the requirements of the provincial legislation. Guelph has taken this opportunity to make some administrative updates including:

Improving bylaw transparency and clarity, such as updating definitions

Making it easier to apply the bylaw and calculate the fee by clarifying how and to what areas the bylaw applies to

No key map has been provided as the bylaw applies to all lands located within the City of Guelph.

The bylaws are available on the City website at guelph.ca/bylaws. A copy of the complete bylaw is available for examination at the City of Guelph offices, 1 Carden Street, Guelph, Ontario N1H 3A1 during regular business hours (weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) excluding statutory holidays. Please email [email protected] to book an appointment if you wish to view the bylaw in person.