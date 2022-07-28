Notice of Community Benefits Charges By-law passing

Guelph City Council passed the new Community Benefits Charges By-law No. 2022-20714 on July 18, 2022.

Any person or organization may appeal to the Ontario Land Tribunal under section 37(17) of the Planning Act, with respect to the Community Benefits Charges By-law, by filing with the Guelph City Clerk on or before August 29, 2022, a notice of appeal setting out the objection to the bylaw and the reasons supporting the objection.

The Community Benefits Charges imposed by the bylaw will come into effect on September 18, 2022, and provides additional funding for City facilities and services including arts and culture, public parking, and in some cases, parks. Community Benefits Charges cover the building costs of public services associated with new, high-density growth that aren’t covered by development charges or parkland dedication. Community Benefits Charges are paid as a one-time fee by the property developer or builder; it’s not part of property taxes. The charges are collected for new residential buildings or structures that are at least five storeys high with 10 or more residential units. The charge is four per cent of the property’s land value on the day before a building permit is issued.

No key map has been provided as the bylaw applies to all lands located within the City of Guelph.

The bylaws are available on the City website at guelph.ca/bylaws. A copy of the complete bylaw is available for examination at the City of Guelph offices, 1 Carden Street, Guelph, Ontario N1H 3A1 during regular business hours (weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) excluding statutory holidays. Please email [email protected] to book an appointment if you wish to view the bylaw in person.