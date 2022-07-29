Construction notice: Lane reductions on Wyndham Street South at Farquhar Street start Wednesday

Lane reductions will be in place until about 12p.m. on Wednesday

Notice date: July 29, 2022

About the project

The Drill Hall, located at 72 Farquhar Street at the corner of Farquhar Street and Wyndham Street South, is a two-and-one-half storey, heavy timber frame building built in 1866. To preserve this piece of Guelph’s history, the City designated the Drill Hall as a property of cultural heritage value or interest under Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act. Work is currently underway to stabilize the building and explore plans for renovation and use.

Construction schedule

Between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Wednesday , August 3, crews will be working within the roadway and east sidewalk on Wyndham Street South between Farquhar Street and Carden Street.

Lane reductions

Wyndham Street South between Farquhar Street and Carden Street will be reduced in the north bound direction to facilitate construction activities on the Drill Hall property.

Business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area will remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.) Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Pedestrian Access

The sidewalk on the east side of Wyndham Street South between Farquhar Street and Carden Street will be closed to pedestrians. The sidewalk on the west side of the street will remain open.

City Services and Guelph Transit

There will be no interruption to any City services or Guelph Transit during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

For more information

Jean Starchuk, Project Manager

Infrastructure, Development and Enterprise, Facilities and Energy Management

519-822-1260 extension 2759

[email protected]