Heat warning for Guelph July 18-20

Guelph, Ont., July 18, 2022 – Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Guelph. Hot and humid conditions are expected starting today until Wednesday, July 20.
Cooling centres in Guelph
- Emergency Shelter, 23 Gordon Street 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Royal City Mission, 50 Quebec Street, noon-7:30 p.m.
- Guelph City Hall, 1 Carden Street, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Guelph Public Library (except West End Community Centre), 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
During times of high heat and humidity, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health reminds residents of the following:
- Staying hydrated is critical – drink plenty of cold water or juice ahead of feeling thirsty
- Stay out of the sun
- Close awnings, curtains, and blinds during the day to keep the sun out
- Schedule outdoor activities for the early morning or evening hours
- Cool off with a shower or bath
- If possible, use air-conditioning to cool off
- Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle or in direct sunlight
- Call family, friends and neighbours to check that they are cool and hydrated
For more tips on staying cool and safe, visit: canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/sun-safety/extreme-heat-heat-waves.html
Be prepared by knowing the signs of heat illness and how to respond.
For more information on heat and your health, visit Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health at wdgpublichealth.ca or call toll-free at 1-800-265-7293 extension 4753. For information on pet safety during a heat warning, please contact the Guelph Humane Society at 519-824-3091.
