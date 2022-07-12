Guelph releases 2017-2021 collision report

Guelph, Ont., July 12, 2022 – Guelph’s 2017-2021 collision report shows an overall decline in total collisions, while the percentage of collisions that resulted in an injury stayed the same.

Collision reports are updated each year with data from the most recent four-year period. The reports identify stretches of roads and intersections where collisions most often occur and include information about the severity of a collision and whether they involved drivers, pedestrians and/or cyclists.

The City is reviewing the 10 intersections and midblock (stretches of road) locations with the highest percentage of collisions that resulted in a major or fatal injury to determine if any road safety improvements can be made. A future-ready Guelph includes safe options for everyone as they move around our city. This review provides the data needed to make our roads safer.

Additional report findings show:

one collision happens about every 4.5 hours

7 per cent of collisions involved a cyclist or pedestrian

73.6 per cent of injury-related collisions happened at intersections

the intersection at Gordon Street and Maltby Road had the highest percentage of collisions that resulted in a major or fatal outcome

the intersection at Edinburgh Road South and Wellington Street West had the highest frequency of injury-related collisions

the stretch of Woolwich Street between the Guelph Junction Railway crossing and Marilyn Drive was the midblock location with the highest percentage of collisions that resulted in a major or fatal outcome

the stretch of Woodlawn Road East between Woolwich Street and Country Club Drive had the highest frequency of injury-related collisions

Road safety improvements made based on the 2016-2020 collision report

Following a review of the 2016-2020 collision report, staff analyzed the intersections and midblock locations with the highest percentage of injury-related collisions to determine what road safety improvements could be made. In 2021 smart channels were added in the right turn lanes at the Edinburgh Road South and Wellington Street West intersection to address frequent rear end .

Vision Zero in Guelph

In January 2022, Council formally adopted a Vision Zero road safety framework as part of the updated Transportation Master Plan. The City currently adds road safety measures based on the Community Road Safety Strategy and Traffic Calming Policy. As we move towards implementing a Vision Zero strategy there will be an increased focus on changes aimed at reducing collisions that cause severe injury and deaths on our roads. Road safety initiatives currently underway in Guelph are listed on the City’s Road Safety Dashboard.

“Road safety continues to be a significant concern to the community and to the Guelph Police Service. We support any efforts aimed at making our roads safer for all users.” explains Scott Tracey, Media Relations Coordinator, Guelph Police Service.

Resources

2017-2021 Collision Report

Road Safety Dashboard

Community Road Safety Strategy

For more information

Liraz Fridman (she/her), PhD Transportation Safety Specialist

Engineering and Transportation Services, Infrastructure, Development & Enterprise

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3620

[email protected]