Guelph Police headquarters renovation wrapping up

Key occupancies granted

Guelph, Ont., July 29, 2022 – Work to renovate Guelph Police headquarters is almost complete and the project is moving into close out. All staff relocated during the renovation are now returning to the downtown headquarters.

“We’re pleased by the work that Perini, the contractor assigned by the bonding agent, did to address deficiencies and finish the project,” said Ken VanderWal, the project’s manager. “We know the project took longer than expected; we learned a lot about the additional complexities when renovating an occupied building, and our rigorous project management processes allowed us to navigate a challenging situation to a successful outcome and a building we can be proud of.”

The project, initially expected to be completed in 2019, was delayed by a number of factors including early geotechnical complications, and COVID shutdowns and supply chain issues. The City’s project management standards and processes were critical to identifying and addressing issues, and in leveraging the project’s bonding contract, similar to insurance, to get the project done.

The contractor will continue to address minor deficiencies and repair any defects covered by warranty.

Budget impacts to be split between development charges and tax funding

While final budget impacts are still being determined through project closeout, the budget impact is sitting at eight per cent over the planned cost ($34.1 million) of the renovation, or about $2.7 million. These costs, which include impacts from unexpected site conditions and inflation, will be covered by a combination of development charges and tax charges.

Final accounting will be reported to Council once all financial matters are resolved, and Council will be asked to approve the funding split between development charges and taxes based on eligible development charge calculations.

