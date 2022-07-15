Groundwater monitoring well installation at Peter Misersky Park and Joe Veroni Park starts July 19

Guelph, Ont., July 15, 2022 – We’re installing groundwater monitoring wells at Peter Misersky Park and Joe Veroni Park. The work will be completed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday to Friday. We’re starting at Peter Misersky Park on July 19 and once we’re done, we will begin work at Joe Veroni Park. It will take about six days to do the work at each park, weather permitting. The wells are being installed to better understand the geology and hydrogeology in these areas.

Trail access will be interrupted temporarily

Trail access will be interrupted temporarily when drilling equipment is brought to and from each work area.

Park users must stay out of work areas

Regular park activities can resume as normal, however the work areas will be signed and fenced off for safety purposes. The City has retained licensed well drillers and an environmental consulting firm to complete the drilling, install the monitoring wells and oversee the work.

Access to Peter Misersky Park

Peter Misersky Park will be accessed from Auden Road. The work area will be located beside the old baseball diamond.

Access to Joe Veroni Park

Joe Veroni Park will be accessed from the corner of Fleming Road and Severn Drive. The work area will be located on the south side of Severn Drive.

About the Clythe Creek subwatershed study update

Clythe Creek is a tributary of the Eramosa River. It originates in Guelph-Eramosa Township and flows through the north-east portion of Guelph. We’re updating the Clythe Creek Subwatershed Study to support the protection and enhancement of the environment, including important natural heritage systems and water resource systems, including Guelph’s drinking water supply.

The study began in 2022, and the installation of groundwater monitoring wells initiates the monitoring program.

For more information

Leah Lefler, Environmental Planner

Infrastructure, Development and Enterprise, Planning and Building Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2362

[email protected]