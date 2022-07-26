Construction of new Hanlon Creek splash pad and washrooms starts April 19

Update: The Hanlon Creek Splash pad construction is experiencing delays. Completion and reopening is expected by the end of August.

Guelph, Ont., April 12, 2020 – Construction of the newly-designed Hanlon Creek Park splash pad and washrooms starts April 19 and is expected to be complete by the end of October 2021, weather permitting.

During construction, the nearby trails and soccer fields will remain open. The parking lot will also remain open, however, there will be limited parking available to make room for construction equipment. The Hanlon Creek Park playground will be closed.

There are several playgrounds and splash pads nearby to play instead:

South End Community Park splash pad

Jubilee splash pad

John Gamble Park

Rickson Park

Stefler Park

Hartsland Park

Oak Street Park

Yewholme Park

The new, fully-accessible splash pad and washrooms feature:

Splash pad equipment on concrete surface

Barrier-free and gender-neutral washrooms

Mechanical building

Drinking fountain

Bicycle parking

Solar shade pergola

Benches and natural rockery for seating

Picnic areas with tables and shade

Native planting beds and tree plantings

The splash pad and washrooms at Hanlon Creek Park are being replaced because they’ve reached the end of their lifecycle. The new splash pad will include an updated water recycling system that is more water efficient.

For more information

Jean Starchuck, Project Manager

Facilities, Facilities and Energy Management

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2759

[email protected]