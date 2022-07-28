Construction notice: Wilson Street sidewalk closed starting August 2

Macdonell Street to Carden Street

Notice date: Jul 28, 2022

About the project

The City is working with A1 Restorations to undertake a roof replacement and improvements to the building exterior at 6 Carden St.

Work begins August 2

Work is expected to start on or about August 2 and take about 6 weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Pedestrian access

The East sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 6 Carden Street during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Macdonell Street and Wyndham Street North to use the West sidewalk.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.) Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Ken VanderWal, Manager

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2319

[email protected]

or

Paulo de Oliveira, Utility Coordinator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2341

[email protected]